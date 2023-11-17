Woman sexually assaulted at work

A man sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman at knifepoint in her workplace on Eighth Avenue and 59th Street Nov. 7.

The man pushed the woman into a bathroom at around 3:30 a.m. and forced her to perform sexual acts on him, cops said. He also stole money and property from the business.

Cops said the suspect has a light complexion, is about 25 years old and 5-foot-6, and was dressed in black.

