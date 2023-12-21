A festive night at St. Patrick’s Academy

With Fourth Avenue shut down to vehicular traffic from 94th to 97th Street, Christmas carols filling the air from corner to corner, fireworks lighting up the skies, trees and other greenery decorated with bright lights and celebrants packing the avenue, Santa Claus arrived in a gorgeous white carriage drawn by two white Palominos.

Santa with some happy kids outside St. Patrick’s.

It was sheer delight for hundreds of children to meet Jolly Old St. Nick and, instead of reindeer (no snow, folks!), his two beautiful horses. St. Patrick’s Pastor Brian Dowd and Parochial Vicar Michael Falce were beaming with pride to see so many happy faces.

The Dec. 13 event was jointly coordinated by parishioners of St. Patrick’s Church and St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy. Earlier in the evening, students from every academy grade performed at a Christmas concert in the school’s auditorium. Attendance at the free performance was overwhelming, resulting in standing room only. The program was conducted by Academy Principal Kathleen Curatolo.

St. Patrick’s Academy students perform at the Christmas concert.

St. Patrick’s Church was founded in 1849 in the village of Fort Hamilton and as part of the town of New Utrecht. It didn’t become a part of Brooklyn until 1894, and now is the oldest Roman Catholic Church in southwest Brooklyn.

Santa’s horses make a grand entrance.

***

The Society of Old Brooklynites held its December holiday meeting at Brooklyn Borough Hall, with Society President Dr. Fred Monderson greeting members and supporters. Also present for the occasion was Brooklyn Borough Historian and former Society President Ron Schweiger and former City Councilman Vinnie Gentile, who recently became a society member.

Society of Old Brooklynites members Larry Selter, Ron Schweiger, Fred Monderson and Vinnie Gentile, left to right.

***

To all our readers who celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a Blessed and Merry Christmas.