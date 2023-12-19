City plans homeless shelter for Fourth Avenue

The Dept. of Social Services plans to build a homeless shelter at 6530 Fourth Ave.

Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann first announced the plans during a Nov. 20 board meeting.

DSS told this paper that the building will be the first shelter facility in the district and will provide transitional housing. It will be operated by not-for-profit organization Volunteers of America and serve up to 105 homeless single adult men who are either working or looking for work.

The proposed shelter, set to open in late 2024, will be near the High School of Telecommunication Arts and Technology.

“As an employment shelter, this facility will focus specifically on the needs of clients who are currently employed or seeking employment by providing on-site employment training and support to help clients increase their earning potential and become financially independent,” said a DSS spokesperson. “We will work closely with our experienced not-for-profit provider, Volunteers of America, and the surrounding community to make this a positive experience for all involved.”

According to its website, Volunteers of America-Greater New York is an anti-poverty organization with a 125-year history of serving people in need.



DSS said the group will provide daytime employment training, as well as recreational programming and engagement services. They will also provide a 24-hour open line for the community to address potential concerns and will install 82 security cameras in the building and on the grounds.