COVID forces school to close before holiday break

Bay Ridge Prep canceled classes for grades 9 through 12 two days before the holiday break due to a high rate of positive COVID-19 tests among faculty and students.

The upper school, at 7420 Fourth Ave., closed Tuesday after 38 positive tests were recorded within four days. There were 64 absences – nearly 35 percent of students – that morning.

“We began communicating with our community as early as Sunday evening, December 17, that we observed an uptick in COVID cases being reported to us, particularly in our upper school, and would take additional measures to circulate more fresh air throughout the school building and make masks available for any individual inclined to wear one,” said Anthony Hazell, the school’s communications director.

Another update was sent to the upper school community on Monday to alert families about the rise in cases and the cancellation of some functions.

“By Tuesday morning, we made the determination that securing coverage for affected classes became too challenging due to the depleting number of teachers who could be in school, and that most classes did not have enough students present to continue with planned lessons,” Hazell said.

The lower and middle school at 8101 Ridge Boulevard, which includes kindergarten to eighth grade, was not affected and stayed open.