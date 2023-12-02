Fort Hamilton bowler is a real kingpin

He’s on quite a roll.

Fort Hamilton H.S. senior Aidan Anastasi won the New York City PSAL Boys All-City Bowling Championship Nov. 20, becoming the school’s first player to win the individual title.

Anastasi, 17, and dozens of the city’s other top high school players competed at Bowl 360 in Queens.

The new champ was sixth in the individual standings during the regular season and won the PSAL Brooklyn borough finals the past two years.

“To win the PSAL All-City Finals as a senior this year is an amazing feeling and an accomplishment that I have worked towards for many years,” Anastasi said. “I am proud to represent Fort Hamilton High School as there are very few athletes who have qualified throughout the years at this level. I am proud to be the number one Brooklyn bowler from Bay Ridge and to be the number one bowler in the city who is from Bay Ridge.”

The champ in action. Photos courtesy of Renee Anastasi

Anastasi said coach Anthony Tolento has been a big influence on him.

“He advised me to focus on my game, stay strong and not be concerned with others around me,” he said. “Bowling is a mind sport and you need to keep your mind clear and set your goals.”

The champ also thanked his parents Peter and Renee, sister Briana, and friends for their support. He hopes to keep playing after he graduates.

“It would be great to continue to bowl in college and beyond,” he said. “I am sure bowling will always be a part of my life because I enjoy the challenges that come with the sport.”