Guild gets $226K to improve programs

Councilman Justin Brannan allocated $226,000 for the Guild for Exceptional Children’s art, music and autism awareness programs Dec. 12.

“For over 60 years, this Bay Ridge pillar organization has gone above and beyond for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Brannan said.

“The adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities whom we support greatly benefit from programs that go beyond typical residential and day habilitation,” said Guild Executive Director Joe Riley. “Programs such as social recreation, art, music and autism awareness are vital to the participants’ quality of life and the support of their families.”