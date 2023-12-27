Kings County Conservative Party gala attendees reflect on ’23, look toward ‘24

From brooklyneagle.com

The Conservative Party of Kings County held its annual holiday reception Monday evening at Mussels & More, located at 8001 Fifth Ave. Chair Fran Vella-Marrone made a promise to the people in attendance that “there will be no speeches,” and for the most part she was spot on.

However, in a Brooklyn Eagle exclusive, a number of partygoers gave their own brief retrospective to the paper about how 2023 was for them politically, and what their expectations are for 2024 and beyond.

Jerry Kassar, chair, New York State Conservative Party, referred to 2023 as a “mixed” year.

“We had significant wins in parts of the state like Long Island; and we made a small, but real gain with a win in the Bronx (ending a 40-year hiatus, Kristy Marmorato defeated the Democratic incumbent, Marjorie Velázquez); but we also had certain places around the state where things did not go as well as I would have liked,” Kassar said.

“Looking toward 2024, statewide I think we will come out very nice; I do expect Biden to lose and expect Trump to be the president — or at least, I think it will be a Republican president. The Brooklyn Conservative Party made substantial gains two years ago in assembly seats, but for 2024, I think they will hold everything they have.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Southern Brooklyn-Staten Island) pointed out that in general, for Republicans and Conservatives it was a good year, as they were able to add new members to the state legislature in January.

“We also won a seat in The Bronx — in the heart of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district — so it’s showing that more and more people want more Conservative and Republican representation,” Malliotakis explained.

In 2024, she said, she is hoping to see either Republicans take the Senate or take the White House “so we can have more ability to secure the borders and see a lot of our priorities actually become law.”

Malliotakis added that people are realizing that Democratic policies have led to the likes of crime increasing, the migrant situation, property taxes, increasing energy costs going up — and are realizing that Republicans are right on certain issues, and are starting to change their tune.

According to Councilmember Inna Vernikov, (R-Manhattan Beach-Brighton Beach-Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest), 2023 in general was a pretty difficult year.

“I’ve been fighting really hard for Conservative and Republican values. And while we’ve had some losses, we’ve had some wins as well,” Vernikov said, noting that her “Common Sense Caucus,” which is made up of Republicans and what she calls “common sense Democrats,” has increased in size this year.

The Common Sense Caucus was founded by Queens Councilmember Robert Holden, a moderate Democrat, alongside Councilmembers Joe Borelli of Stat- en Island and Kalman Yeger of Brooklyn. It aims to provide a counterbalance to the Council’s progressive caucus.

“Next year, you’ll see a lot of Democrats voting Republican,” Vernikov said. “I’m feeling really good about 2024, and I like what I’m seeing in terms of how we are growing common sense, and how people are enticed to come out and vote because of failed Democratic policies.”

For newly-installed Kings County Republican Party Chair Richie Barsamian, 2023 was a very good year indeed.

“It’s been quite satisfying for me personally and politically,” Barsamian said, adding that as a Brooklynite and a New Yorker, he wants to do everything possible with all the members of the Brooklyn Re- publican Party to bring to office responsible individuals who will do what is right for all New Yorkers.

“In 2023, we’ve had victories, and we’ve had some difficult losses,” he point- ed out. “Councilmember Ari Kagan did not make it in the match vs. Councilman Justin Brannan. But we are very happy, however, that Inna [Vernikov] was returned resoundingly with great success to office.”

For 2024, public safety is a big issue — as well as supporting law enforcement, Barsamian said. “We need to increase the headcount of the NYPD.

“It’s also a year where we hope to re- turn to office people like Nicole Malliotakis and Assemblymembers Alec Brook- Krasny, Michael Tannousis, Michael Novakhov and Lester Chang — and we want to expand.”

Barsamian said he sees 2024 as being a great success at every level — presidential, congressional, state Assembly, state Senate, U.S. Senate. “We are here to spread the message that if you are unhappy, if you are frustrated, do not be trapped by the letter in front of your name. Join us and vote Republican, vote for our candidates and vote for a change.”

Fran Vella-Marrone, chair of the Kings County Conservative Party, foresees a big year in 2024, with congressional and state legislative races as well as a presidential election.

“More people will be coming out to vote,” she said. “People are fed up with what’s going on — the economy, crime, and the like — and they will continue to move forward looking for Conservative-oriented candidates that have common sense. People know they have to do something about their standard of living in this city.”

Isaiah Orlando-Vega, former candidate for NYC Council in the 37th C.D., who was also in attendance at the gather- ing, noted that a lot of people are frustrated with the current state of politics.

“I just think we have to work harder to get people to vote,” Orlando-Vega said. “Personally, in my district (Cypress Hills and Bushwick), only about 5% of the electorate turned out.

“Looking at 2024, we hope to pick up seats in the Assembly, in the state Senate here in New York – and also see a new president in the White House, who personally, I think will be Donald Trump. But overall, I’m really hoping to see a brighter future for New York as a red state.”