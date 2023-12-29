Kiwanis honors retired NYPD chief

The Dyker Heights-Boro Park Kiwanis Club honored retired NYPD Chief Joseph Fox during its Christmas party at the Greenhouse Cafe Dec. 14.

Fox, currently a life coach and leadership trainer, received the club’s Achievement Award for his outstanding hard work and dedication to the NYPD. He was the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South from 2000 to 2011 and chief of the Transit Bureau from 2011 to 2018.

Joseph D. Miraglia of the Kiwanis Brooklyn Division, retired NYPD Chief Joseph Fox, and Dominick Santo, president of the Dyker Heights-Boro Park Kiwanis Club

“We greatly appreciate his leadership and the valuable guidance he provides as a life coach to our incoming NYPD officers and all our current officers,” said Penny Santo, lieutenant governor of the Kiwanis Brooklyn Division.

Fox thanked Dominick Santo, president of Dyker Heights-Boro Park Kiwanis, for the honor.

“[I] reconnected with some old friends, made some new ones,” Fox wrote on X. “What’s better than that? My remarks: Leadership is not magic – we are born with it. It’s all about caring, in our professional and personal lives. The key is how much we practice it.”

Fox also said the Kiwanis club cares, leads and does a lot for those who need them the most.

“To all who were there that wonderful night, thank you for a night filled with purposeful moments,” he wrote.