A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in Los Cabos restaurant on Fifth Avenue near 41st Street Dec. 10.

The stabbing took place at 11:15 p.m. while the victim and the male suspect were talking, cops said.

The victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

