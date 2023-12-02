On the Avenue: Holiday lights are shining above 3rd and 5th avenues!

It’s beginning to look alot like Christmas on Third Avenue!

Beautiful holiday lights have been hung along the entire commercial thoroughfare, welcoming shoppers for what merchants are expecting to be a busy holiday shopping season “on the avenue.”

“The lights are up and ready to welcome shoppers from all over to Bay Ridge,” Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. President Dan Texeira said. “They have a traditional look and feel, complementing the small-town atmosphere and charm that exists on the avenue. Shoppers can expect to find unique items and exclusive deals here all season long.”

On Fifth Avenue, the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District has once again provided equally elegant lights for shoppers to enjoy as they shop and dine throughout December.

“As always, shoppers can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the avenue from 65th Street to 85th Street any night from now until the holidays and appreciate the extravagant lighting that hangs above,” Fifth Avenue Event Coordinator Chip Cafiero told us. “It really makes a difference in attracting shoppers who enjoy the ambience during this special time of year.”

* * *

“3, 2, 1…Merry Christmas!”

After an animated countdown led by prominent local attorney Joseph Mure Jr. and special guest hosts radio legends Joe Causi, Broadway Bill Lee and Sid Rosenberg, the Little North Pole was lit on Saturday, Nov. 25 “on the avenue” in Neponsit Beach, Queens.

Anthony Filippazzo thanks the crowd for their support at the Little North Pole. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

The event served as a fundraiser for several notable organizations, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Anthony Filippazzo Grant for Williams Syndrome Research.

Little North Pole host and organizer Joseph Mure Jr. (left) greets Stefano Filippazzo to the event. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Filippazzo himself was in attendance along with his parents, Stefano Filippazzo and Camille Fortunato. Despite his ongoing struggles associated with the rare genetic condition, Anthony was the life of the party, dancing to many of the live performances and speaking to the crowd from the event’s main stage.

We’re glad to report that the Little North Pole will continue to raise money to benefit this Brooklyn family throughout the holiday season!

Camille Fortunato speaks about Williams Syndrome at the Little North Pole. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

* * *

Special delivery!

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn’s annual holiday food drive netted an incredible 41 bags of canned goods and nonperishable food items to benefit the Reaching Out Community Services, Inc. Food Pantry in Bensonhurst right in time for Thanksgiving.

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Head of School Iphigenia Romanos and student volunteers pose with some of the hundreds of items collected and donated to Reaching Out Community Services Food Pantry. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

“We’re extremely grateful,” said Reaching Out Executive Director Tom Neve as bag after bag was unloaded “on the avenue” from the academy’s Panther Van last week.

Now that’s a great way to give back during the holidays!