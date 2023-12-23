On the Avenue: Seasonal Singalong spreads joy on 3rd Ave.

All together now!

Talented Bay Ridge performer Caitlyn Schmidt led a holiday singalong “on the avenue” outside Foodtown Supermarket, 9105-27 Third Ave., last Sunday afternoon as the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. held a tree lighting event for the community.

The threat of heavy winds and rain caused the event to be pushed up several hours earlier, but organizer Chrisie Canny was pleased to see the festivities proceed and crowds gather to celebrate the holidays together.

“I’m so glad we were able to do this,” she smiled. “It’s great for the community and it’s something everyone can enjoy through the holidays.”

Schmidt, who has performed with Narrows Community Theater, drew passersby in with her performance of such holiday hits as “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Last Christmas” before leading the crowd in a spirited rendition of “Frosty the Snowman.”

After a countdown led by Merchants President Dan Texeira, the four trees stationed outside the supermarket — sponsored by Caffe Cafe, The Green Spa & Wellness Center, Charmed by JLM and The Ridge Kids Boutique / The Ridge Shop — were officially lit for all to admire. They will remain lit each evening through the holidays.

Caitlyn Schmidt leads a singalong “on the avenue.” Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Dozens of new and slightly used coats were also collected at the event for the El-Rose Foundation’s Coats for the Cold program. Local Kiwanians like Dyker Heights-Borough Park Kiwanis Club President Dominick Santo and Brooklyn Division Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Santo were proud to contribute to this cause.

“Penny and Dominick donated at least a dozen new coats,” organizers said.

There were also activities like ornament decorating for children to enjoy as they listened to the sounds of the season. Gianna Solitario of Gigi’s Creations was also on hand assisting children in creating a peace chain filled with messages of hope and joy.

Signage also abounded with details on the Merchants’ “Dine Local, Shop Small” initiative that is bringing specials to shoppers “on the avenue” all season long!

“We really want people to know that we appreciate their business and that Third Avenue has all the shops and restaurants they could ever need to make the holidays bright and merry for their loved ones,” Texeira said. “We encourage shoppers to walk the avenue, see the trees, and take advantage of the deals and specials being offered at participating businesses throughout the avenue.”

For more information on “Dine Local, Shop Small,” follow the Merchants of Third Avenue on Facebook and Instagram.

* * *

They’re spreading a message of peace and joy “on the avenue.”

Members of Sonship Ministries, Inc. gathered this past weekend for a live performance for neighbors, going door to door and singing carols in beautiful, uplifting harmony.

The Sonship Carolers spread their message of peace and joy “on the avenue” by singing carols for neighbors. Photo courtesy of Sonship Ministries

The Sonship Carolers spread their joyful message to all who would listen, wishing everyone joy and kindness.

The church meets regularly at Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, 8515 Ridge Blvd. For more information, visit www.sonshipbayridge.church.