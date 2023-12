A Nissan SUV crashed into the front of Panino Rustico on the corner of Third Avenue and 89th Street Dec 12.

Cops said a 28-year-old man was driving the car south on Third Avenue at 4 a.m. when another car made a U-turn in front of him. He tried to avoid hitting it and crashed into the restaurant.

No one was injured and no arrests were reported.

Despite the damage, the restaurant opened later that day.