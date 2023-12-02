Teacher reassigned over Palestine comments

The Dept. of Education has reassigned P.S. 104 social studies teacher Robert Rossicone because of his social media comments about Palestine.

In November, Rossicone wrote, “Let Gaza Burn. There are no innocents if this is what is allowed to continue. Never again. By ANY means necessary.”

He also commented about a CNN video that showed a Hamas militant during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“Look at these ANIMALS,” he wrote. “And the people who support this, or call for a ceasefire, are dogs as well.”

A Change.org petition demanded that the teacher be removed from the school. Nearly 4,000 people had signed it as of Nov. 29.

The DOE didn’t reveal Rossicone’s new assignment and his name remains on the school’s website.