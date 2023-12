Cops arrested a boy who allegedly stabbed another boy in the torso at Edward R. Murrow H.S. at 9:22 a.m. on Dec. 5.

The victim, 15, was in stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

Image via Citizen App

The suspect, also 15, was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

CBS 2 News said the New York City Safety Coalition later seized 13 knives, seven pepper spray canisters, two stun guns and a box-cutter from the school.