Teen girl pepper-sprayed on 79th Street

A woman pepper-sprayed a 15-year-old girl and yelled an anti-ethnic remark at her on New Utrecht Avenue and 79th Street at 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 19.

According to the Daily News, the attacker called the victim a “terrorist Muslim.”

Cops said the suspect is around 40 years old and has a light complexion. She was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue backpack.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.