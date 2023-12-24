The Christmas spirit is all around us

The Yuletide is here and southwest Brooklyn is more than ready.

From beautiful trees to beautiful deeds, the past few weeks have truly embodied the spirit of Christmas.

Beautiful trees include those in Dyker and John Paul Jones parks and outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. The exterior of St. Anselm’s Church is bathed in light from 113 trees donated by parishioners.

The Grinch and Santa Claus attended the tree-lighting ceremony at OLPH. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID The tree outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID The Reaching-Out Community Services staff had a blast giving out gifts. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Kids had a great time at the Operation Christmas Smiles event. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta The tree in John Paul Jones Park. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Services Network The tree in Dyker Park. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Services Network Bay Ridge Catholic Academy students raised more than $1,000 to help restore St. Anselm’s bell tower. Photos courtesy of John Quaglione

Beautiful deeds include Bay Ridge Catholic Academy students raising more than $1,000 by selling cookies and hot chocolate. The money will go toward restoring St. Anselm’s bell tower.

Reaching Out Community Services held its annual Operation Christmas Smiles event last week. Schools and civic groups donated toys that were given to 100 happy kids.

Quite a start to the season. Now on to the big day itself.