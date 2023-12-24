The Christmas spirit is all around us

The Yuletide is here and southwest Brooklyn is more than ready.
From beautiful trees to beautiful deeds, the past few weeks have truly embodied the spirit of Christmas.
Beautiful trees include those in Dyker and John Paul Jones parks and outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. The exterior of St. Anselm’s Church is bathed in light from 113 trees donated by parishioners.
Beautiful deeds include Bay Ridge Catholic Academy students raising more than $1,000 by selling cookies and hot chocolate. The money will go toward restoring St. Anselm’s bell tower.
Reaching Out Community Services held its annual Operation Christmas Smiles event last week. Schools and civic groups donated toys that were given to 100 happy kids.
Quite a start to the season. Now on to the big day itself.