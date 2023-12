Cops on Friday arrested three males who allegedly went on an assault spree against Jewish people Nov. 25.

The victims are a 40-year-old man who was attacked as he left a synagogue on Avenue L and East 15th Street at around 3:25 p.m.; a 15-year-old boy who was punched and kicked on Avenue J and East 17th Street at 4 p.m., and a 27-year-old man who was kicked on Avenue L and East 18th Street a few minutes later. Each had minor injuries and refused medical attention.