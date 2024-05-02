American Legion building for sale

The American Legion Post #157 building on 78th Street between Third and Fourth avenues is on the market.

The price of the building and its parking lot ― a total of 8,100 square feet ― is $4.5 million, according to Momentum Real Estate’s website.

The building was dedicated in 1939.

The inside of the building. Photos via Momentum Real Estate

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” the Momentum website says. “Both properties together consist of a 57×109 lot. Building size is currently 27.5 wide by 109.33 long. Can be sold together or sold separately. R4A zoning allows for bigger opportunities in the future on the empty lot. High traffic area near Bay Ridge’s 3rd and 4th Avenue shopping and restaurants.”

The American Legion is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, the military and communities by its devotion to mutual helpfulness.