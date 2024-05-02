Ex-marine, retired NYPD sergeant running for N.Y. State Senate holds fundraiser 

Steve Chan slated to face off against Iwen Chu for 17th District seat

Republican Steve Chan, a former U.S. Marine and retired NYPD sergeant, who will be going toe to toe against incumbent State Sen. Iwen Chu for the seat of New York’s 17th State Senate District, recently held a fundraiser at the Garden Palace Restaurant (1689 86th Street).

The event, which took place at the end of April, drew more than 250 people, and raised $30,000.

Should Chan be victorious, he would be the first Chinese Republican in a senate seat.

Chu, who is a Democrat, is the first Asian-American woman elected to the New York State Senate.

The 17th State Senate District encompasses parts of Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Kensington, and Dyker Heights.

From left: Ross Brady, Kings County Conservative Party treasurer; and Steve Chan.

Chan explained that as a New York City police officer, he fought crime in the streets for some 27 years — and it is still a major concern among residents in the district.

“My ultimate goal is to help preserve the good values of our community, our city, and our state. I battled criminals in my neighborhood, and now I want to fight crime from Albany,” Chan said.

“We have undocumented people walking through the border every day, who also commit crimes. They get arrested, but then get let go,” he continued. “That said, one of the things I intend to address if elected is bail reform; I want to dismantle that.

“We spend a lot of money — billions of dollars — on illegal immigration. And that money could be spent building some extra schools. I am here to make sure our voices are heard. Unfortunately, City Hall, Albany, and Washington, D.C. don’t seem to hear our voices.”



From left: Xiu Yan Li; Steve Chan; and Richie Barsamian, chairman, Kings County Republican Party.

Guests at the gala included Richie Barsamian, chairman, Kings County Republican Party, who urged the crowd to join him in supporting Chan, referring to him as “the absolute ideal candidate who is ready to get the job done.”

“Please remember what we are voting for,” Barsamian said. “It’s not just for Steve Chan; we are here for the future of our borough, the future of our children and grandchildren, and the future of Brooklyn, and New York City, and New York State.”

Vito LaBella, former council candidate for D43 (Bensonhurst, Gravesend, Dyker Heights, and Sunset Park), who was also in attendance, pointed out that Chan is “a perfect choice… someone with whom I instantly connected.”

Incidentally, LaBella is currently running for State Senate in the 26th District (which encompasses Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights).

And Ross Brady, Kings County Conservative Party treasurer, explained that, “No matter what your political party, Chan will bring back the quality of life you all need and deserve — protecting your families and your businesses.”

Chan was born in Hong Kong and immigrated to the United States at the age of 11 with his family, originally calling Bay Ridge his home. He later served as a U.S. Marine for six years; and upon returning from service, moved to Bensonhurst in 1992. Chan joined the NYPD in 1993, retiring as a sergeant in 2020.