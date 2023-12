Two outdoor menorahs were damaged just before the start of Hanukkah.

On Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m., a man got off his bike on Fifth Avenue and 27th Street and pushed a menorah to the ground.

brokenmenorak One of the broken menorahs.

Two days later, a person stole a menorah from inside Sunset Park on Sixth Avenue and 44th Street and threw it on the ground nearby. A new one was lit during a ceremony the next day.

Both menorahs were put up by Chabad of Sunset Park.

No arrests have been made and the Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.