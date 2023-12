A man raped a 49-year-old woman after he and another man broke into her home on Ninth Avenue and 59th Street at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23.

According to police, the suspects are in their 30s, between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, with medium complexions, slim builds, black hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.