Borough welcomes year’s first babies

New York City didn’t have to wait long for its Baby New Year.

The Abitbuls welcomed their first child at midnight on Jan. 1 at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health – the fifth straight year the hospital delivered the city’s first newborn.

The boy is 21 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces.

His father, Rafael, was delivered by the same doctor in the same hospital 23 years ago.

Maimonides Medical Center didn’t wait long for its first boy and girl. Pessy Weber gave birth to a girl at 1:46 a.m. and Na Zhao gave birth to a boy at 7:47 a.m.