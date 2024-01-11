Borough’s first legal weed dispensary opens

Grow Together, Brooklyn’s first legal marijuana dispensary, opened Dec. 19 on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue U.

The borough was one of five enjoined regions where, as part of a lawsuit, an injunction prevented the opening of any adult-use cannabis shops, according to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. The suit was settled last year.

Grow Together is on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue U. Photo courtesy of growtogether.bk/Instagram

Gov. Kathy Hochul said three other city dispensaries will open soon.

“These new dispensaries continue our mission of strengthening our legal market while at the same time helping to push out the bad actors who skirt our laws and undermine all we are trying to accomplish,” Hochul said.

“The fact that now we can pay taxes and do it legitimately, it’s just, it’s the way it should be,” co-founder Steven Sapoznik told News 12 at the grand opening. “A safe place where people are comfortable to work, comfortable to come in, comfortable to come and spend their money.”