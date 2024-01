Two people were injured when a B16 bus crashed into an SUV on Fort Hamilton Parkway between 68th Street and Bay Ridge Avenue at 4 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when both drivers tried to get around double-parked cars, cops said.

The bus driver, 34, and a 20-year-old female passenger were treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Photos by Erik Feuer