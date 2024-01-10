Cantina chain suddenly shuts doors 

Lobo Loco Mexican Cantina abruptly closed all three of its restaurants, including the one at 8530 Third Ave., just before the new year began.

Two Staten Island locations were also shut down and the chain’s social media accounts and websites were erased.

The Bay Ridge cantina opened in 2016.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation for your loyalty and dedication to Lobo Loco,” the owners said on Instagram. “It has been a privilege to serve this community, and we thank you for being a part of our journey.”