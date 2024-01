Cops arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman in a home on Ninth Avenue and 59th Street Dec. 24.

Mohammed Izzeddin, 22, was charged with rape, robbery, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching, menacing, assault and harassment.

According to the Daily News, Izzeddin shouted outside the 66th Precinct stationhouse, “I didn’t rape her! It’s a prostitution spot!”



The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

Cops are still searching for a second suspect.