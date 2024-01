An F train went off the tracks near the West Eighth Street-NY Aquarium station at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

An F train derailed in Coney Island this afternoon. Image via Citizen App

No one was injured.

The MTA said the entire F line is severely disrupted while emergency teams help passengers on the train. There is no ‌F service between the Kings Highway and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue stations.