Losing ground: Sinkhole forms on Sixth Avenue

A large sinkhole opened on Sixth Avenue between 67th and Senator streets Tuesday.

A city DEP spokesperson said a sewer line break created the hole.

“Water was temporarily turned off to some homes while repairs are being made today,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue working on the sewer repair but we don’t expect this to cause a significant impact to residents while we complete the work.”

Con Edison was also at the scene to work on its infrastructure.

The DEP hopes to have the water running by tonight.