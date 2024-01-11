Migrants relocated to school before storm

The city transferred 1,900 migrants from Floyd Bennett Field to James Madison H.S. ahead of Tuesday’s storm, forcing students to work from home the next day.

“This relocation is a proactive measure being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals working and living at the center,” said Kayla Mamelak, spokeswoman for Mayor Eric Adams.

Migrants run in the rain at Floyd Bennett Field. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

During the storm, wind gusts reached 61 mph in Brooklyn. A coastal flood advisory was also in effect.

The migrants spent the night in the school and returned to Floyd Bennett Field at 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol told the Daily News.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov demanded an end to the use of public schools as shelters.

Mayor Eric Adams visits migrants at James Madison H.S. Photos by Benny Polatseck, Mayoral Photography Office

“This is both unacceptable and was entirely foreseeable, as Floyd Bennett Field is vulnerable to all forms of inclement weather conditions and is not a sustainable housing facility,” she said. “Our public schools are meant to be places of learning and growth for our children, and were never intended to be shelters or facilities for emergency housing.”

Protesters rally outside the school the day after the storm. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Elected officials and community leaders rallied outside the school Wednesday.

“I have been very outspoken about placements of temporary migrant shelters in our communities and within our public schools,” said Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny. “We are a compassionate and supportive city, but not one New Yorker believes this is a solution. Our students will be our first priority.”

Protesters rally outside the school the day after the storm. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta