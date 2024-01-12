On the Avenue: Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club still seeking ‘Help for Timoteo’

With the new year comes a new chance to change a little boy’s life, thanks to members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge.

The club’s online fundraiser benefiting Bay Ridge’s Benitez family, titled “Help for Timoteo,” has raised more than $7,000 to date, and Kiwanians are hoping that people continue to donate through Jan. 17, when the campaign ends. Donations can be made through Facebook and Instagram.

“Help for Timoteo” was inspired by 11-year-old Timoteo Benitez, a Bay Ridge resident who suffers from a rare genetic condition that has left him wheelchair-bound and unable to care for himself. Due to abnormalities of chromosome pair 15, Timoteo has suffered with developmental delays, vocal cord palsy, a feeding tube and frequent seizures.

His father Jose Benitez explained the circumstances to Kiwanis Club members during a recent meeting held “on the avenue” at Cebu Bar & Bistro, 8801 Third Ave.

“He has suffered a lot, and he requires constant care from nurses and family members,” Benitez said.

Benitez came to the meeting with his other son David and a life-sized portrait of Timoteo, who is essentially homebound due to his condition. Immediately, board members assured them that they could count on Kiwanis for help.

“Timoteo’s story is exactly why Kiwanis exists — to assist children who are suffering and their families,” Ben-Bay Kiwanis Acting President Thomas Aellis said. “This family has been dealing with a rare condition for many years and they deserve assistance wherever they can get it. We are happy to do our part.”

Their part included an initial pledge of $5,000 to assist the family with increasing medical expenses.

“I didn’t even know people like this existed,” Benitez told this newspaper. “They are like angels and I am so thankful for anything they might be able to do to help my family.”

For details on the fundraiser and to donate, visit the Club’s fundraising page on Facebook and Instagram.

* * *

Well, there’s something you don’t see “on the avenue” every day.

A large sinkhole opened on Sixth Avenue between 67th and Senator streets Tuesday, Jan 2.

A city Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) spokesperson said a sewer line break created the hole.

A sewer line break created a sinkhole on a Bay Ridge street. Photo courtesy of Justin Brannan Facebook

“Water was temporarily turned off to some homes while repairs are being made today,” the spokesperson said.

Con Edison was also at the scene to work on its infrastructure.

DEP later said water service had been restored to all but one home by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and to the last home by Wednesday morning.

— Jaime DeJesus contributed to this report