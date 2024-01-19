On the Avenue: St. Pat’s Parade honorees getting ready to celebrate

Irish eyes will be smiling, and Irish feet will be dancing “on the avenue” Feb. 10 as the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hosts its annual dinner-dance!

The annual tradition serves as a chance to publicly honor the parade grand marshal and deputy marshals in front of family, friends and supporters. The event takes place at El Caribe Caterers, 5945 Strickland Ave.

The 2024 slate of honorees includes Grand Marshal Daniel Flynn and Deputy Marshals Marianne Curran-Fezza, James Hart, Tressa Deady-Kabbez, Michael Fitzpatrick, Karen Prizzi, Will Gillen, Karen Puckhaber, Michael Lennon and Thomas McDonagh. The 2024 Honorary Irish Persons of the Year are Joe and Janice Martinez, and members of the Coughlin family will be recognized as “Irish Family of the Year.”

All will march “on the avenue” on Sunday, March 24 as the 29th Annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off from Marine Avenue and Third Avenue and moves down to 67th Street. The reviewing grandstand is located in front of the Greenhouse Café at 7717 Third Ave.

“Congratulations to all our 2024 honorees! We are looking forward to a fantastic parade season!” parade committee officials said.

For information on the upcoming dinner-dance, including sponsorship opportunities, e-mail President Richie O’Mara at richie@brparade.com.

Bagpipers make their way down Third Avenue at last year’s Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Eagle Urban Media/File Photo

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage, 8114 Third Ave., said he is also looking forward to the parade.

“Third Avenue is honored to host this spirited march each year,” he said. “We’re looking forward to once again welcoming huge crowds of supporters on this special day to enjoy the parade and experience all that the avenue has to offer!”