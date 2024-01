Relay For Life of Brooklyn took the first lap of its new season at Dyker Beach Park Jan. 6.



Last year, participating teams raised $121,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Relay For Life participants carry signs at Dyker Beach Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Event leader Elaine Delaney, a two-time cancer survivor, hopes to get more people involved with the teams.

“We are looking to honor survivors,” she said. “We would love to have more of the community join us in June at our culminating event.”