Residents protest proposed homeless shelter

A pair of rallies were held recently to protest a homeless shelter the city intends to build at 6530 Fourth Ave.

Marchers gathered at the site on Jan. 3 and outside Councilman Justin Brannan’s office on Third Ave. and 82nd St. on Jan. 6.

The National Anti-Violence Alliance of NYCPSP Association Inc. organized the rallies.

Protesters rally outside of Councilman Justin Brannan’s office. Photos via Citizen App

“We believe that placing this shelter in close proximity to schools, daycares, residences and businesses poses a significant threat to the safety and well-being of our community,” group member Ken Li wrote on a change.org petition.

Photos via Citizen App

According to the Dept. of Social Services, the shelter would serve and support up to 105 homeless adult men who are either working or looking for work. The not-for-profit Volunteers of America will be DSS’ provider-partner.

DSS expects the shelter to open later this year.

Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann first announced the plans during a Nov. 20 board meeting.