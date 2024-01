A gunman invaded a home on 21st Avenue and 63rd Street at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 30.

The crook approached a 36-year-old man who was entering the house, forced him inside and demanded property. The men struggled, the gun went off several times and the gunman fled. No one was injured.

A crook fired a gun during a robbery attempt in Bensonhurst. Photo via Citizen

Six shell casings were found at the scene.

The suspect is black, around 5-foot-9, and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.