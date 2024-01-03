State closes unlicensed cannabis seller

Big Chief Smoke Shop, at 7323 Third Ave., was permanently shut down Dec. 18 for operating without a license, according to the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul collaborated with OCM on the shutdown.

OCM said its investigators and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) inspected the business twice and confiscated more than 600 pounds of cannabis and cannabis products not tested by OCM.

“This site egregiously violated New York’s cannabis laws and I’m proud to be working with the attorney general to shut this down,” Hochul said.

The closure came a little more than a year after the city Sheriff’s Office, the NYPD and other agencies raided the business and arrested two men.

In August 2023, OCM and DTF investigators claimed they found that the store was selling cannabis flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles and pre-rolls without a license.

The owners were given a Notice of Violation and Order to Cease Unlicensed Activity and warning notices informing the public of the dangers of illicit cannabis were posted on the shop’s front windows.

But in October, OCM said the notices were covered over and the store was still selling cannabis.

The total combined value of the seizures was more than $7.6 million.

James and OCM are seeking penalties from the store’s owners and the building’s owner for allowing an unlawful business to operate on the property.