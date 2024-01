Two crooks stole $18,000 in cash and $1,400 in smoking products from One Piece Smoke Shop on Third Avenue and 93rd Street Dec. 22.

The thieves broke in through the ceiling at around 3:20 a.m., raided the safe and left the same way they came in.

The 68th Precinct Facebook page says anyone with information should direct-message @NYPDTips on X or call 800-577-TIPS.