Thousands of brave souls participate in 121st Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

New year, new plunge!

On Jan. 1, thousands of people participated in one of Brooklyn’s most beloved traditions, the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge.

Now in its 121st year, the tradition brings brave souls near and far to take a dip into the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean off Coney Island to celebrate the new year and raise money to support local non-profit organizations.

The beach opened for swimming at 11 a.m. and closed at 2 p.m. Throughout the day, the Coney Island Sideshow ran shows to entertain the swimmers and onlookers.

Participants celebrate their accomplishment of taking the plunge in the Coney Island water for a good cause. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Participants were thrilled to continue the tradition.

“Kicking off the year at the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge has become my annual tradition,” said Howard Weiss. “As a photographer, immersing myself in the event, rather than just capturing it, was exhilarating. The warmer weather this year let me stay in the water longer, blending my passion for photography with the unforgettable thrill of participating. It’s an experience that really sets the tone for my year.”

An attendee celebrates the new year in style. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eddie Mark, district manager of Community Board 13, which includes Coney Island, also once again participated in the dip.

“Great to see all the friends and people to come and support the event,” he said via Facebook. “There was a great turnout and a record breaking day! Thank you to all the Polar Bears who volunteered to make this another successful day! Kudos to the executive officers for a well-planned event!”

Eddie Mark, community Board 13 district manager and Coney Island Polar Bear Club member, holding a registration sign.

Nelson Figueroa, former pitcher for the New York Mets and member of the PIX 11 sports crew, also made his way in the water.

“So yesterday, I checked off a bucket list item and you all are helping me to raise money for the Coney Island community,” he wrote on X. “I appreciate that so much.”

Some participants dressed in costumes, such as a Viking, Santa Claus or elves (seen here). Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The Coney Island Polar Bear Club was founded in 1903 and is the oldest winter bathing club in the country.

Spokespersons for the club stated that it has helped to support organizations such as the New York Aquarium, the Alliance for Coney Island, the Coney Island History Project and the Coney Island YMCA.

Thousands of participants take a run into the frigid Coney Island waters. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Photos by Arthur De Gaeta.