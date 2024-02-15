Bad battery sparks house fire

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries Feb. 8 while battling flames in a two-story house on 48th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

The two-alarm blaze started in the basement at around 3:30 a.m. and spread to the first floor.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Twenty-five units and 120 of New York’s Bravest put out the fire by 4:50 a.m.

The FDNY said a replacement lithium-ion battery for an e-bike sparked the incident.

“[The owner] did not know if that battery was certified or where it was manufactured,” Chief Fire Marshall Daniel Flynn told reporters.