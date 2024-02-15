JV Mavericks bounce back to beat Bonnies

Unlike their meeting earlier in the season, the Moore Catholic H.S. Mavericks of Staten Island were ready for Fontbonne when they hosted the team from Bay Ridge. After beating Moore 39-36 at Fontbonne last month with just six players, a full squad of Bonnies could not repeat their heralded feat.

This time, a swarming Moore defense held Summer Duffy to just 12 points after she recorded a personal best 24 points against the Mavericks just a few weeks ago. Alyssa Regina and Kaylee MacKenzie scored 10 points apiece as Moore cruised to 40-22 win.