Long-time District Leader Joe Bova retires, as Stars & Stripes Democratic Club announces a 2024 slate

The Stars & Stripes Democratic Club, representing the neighborhoods of Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach and Sunset Park, has announced its slate of endorsements for the Democrat line in Assembly District 49 for the 2024 election cycle. The Stars & Stripes Club is proudly supporting former Assemblyman Peter J. Abbate, Jr. in his race to win his seat back, longtime District Leader Victoria Kelly and announcing Jimmy Li as the new democratic candidate for the other District Leader position. The Stars & Stripes Club also thanked former District Leader Joseph Bova for his years of service to the 49th Assembly District and look forward to his continued advice and guidance, according to the Club’s official statement.

“I’m so humbled to receive the support of this club that I have been a part of for decades. I’m committed to working to win back this seat, going block by block and neighbor to neighbor to reintroduce myself and tell them about my record of results for this community. Along with Victoria and Jimmy, we’re building a future for the democratic party in this area and I’m excited to get to work,” said Former Assemblyman Peter Abbate.

“Make no mistake, the Stars & Stripes Club is looking towards the future with this slate,” said District Leader Victoria Kelly. “I’m excited to welcome a new partner with Jimmy Li and to work like hell to take back this Assembly seat. Peter Abbate has the best chance to win as he has name recognition and resources to flip this seat back.”

“As a community advocate for more than 15 years in District 49, I want to continue to serve and advocate for the needs of people in this community. Our community is facing many challenges, let’s work together to move forward,” said candidate Jimmy Li.

District Leader Joseph Bova said “After 35 years as District Leader, I have decided to retire. I am thrilled that the Stars & Stripes Democratic Club has endorsed Jimmy Li as my successor. Jimmy Li along with Victoria Kelly and Peter Abbate make a winning team in the 49th Assembly District.”

“I’ve had the honor to work with Peter side by side over the past 10 years and learned so much from him. I’ve known Jimmy for over a decade and I’ve seen his great heart for children and seniors. I look forward to working together with Peter, Victoria and Jimmy for the betterment of the people of AD49 and southern Brooklyn. Together we will ensure our streets are safe and clean, our schools have the resources for our children and our small businesses can not just survive but thrive,” said State Senator Iwen Chu.

