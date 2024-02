Cops arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a 52-year-old Dyker Heights woman with his pickup truck Jan. 16.

Bruce Zurrow was turning left on Bay Ridge and 13th avenues at 8 p.m. when he hit Xiaohong Chen as she crossed the street, cops said.

Xiaohong Chen died after she was hit by a pickup truck in Dyker Heights. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Chen died at Maimonides Medical Center.

Zurrow, 72, was charged Jan. 29 with failing to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.