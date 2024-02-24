Man shot outside smoke shop

One man shot another in the hand outside a smoke shop on 86th and West Eighth streets at 6:55 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The 36-year-old victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital ― Brooklyn.
The shooter has not been caught and the investigation is ongoing.
