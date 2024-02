Looking to at least take the second game against Moore Catholic H.S., Fontbonne visited Staten Island to even up their season series. After losing to the Mavericks 61-48 at home last month, the result was no different at Staten Island.

Immediately, the Mavericks jumped to a lead as Breanna Caliri scored 21 points and Emma Costanzo notched 17. For the Bonnies, Lucy Kuhlmann scored a season-high 18 points, including four 3-point baskets, while Noelle Polanco scored 13 points in the 48-22 loss.