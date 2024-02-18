On the Avenue: ‘Love Train’ makes stops in Bay Ridge

All aboard! The Anthony Filippazzo Grant for Williams Syndrome Research (AFG) “Love Train” officially left the station and made its first stops “on the avenue” on Wednesday, Feb. 7, spreading joy while raising awareness for Williams syndrome.

This rare genetic disorder affects approximately one in 10,000 people worldwide, including Brooklyn youth Anthony Filippazzo. Young Anthony — son of Brooklyn attorneys Stefano Filippazzo and Camille Fortunato — has suffered from stenosis in his aorta and in his pulmonary artery, as well as sudden instances of rapid heartbeat due to an abnormality that required surgery.

Mom Camille Fortunato and son Anthony prepare to embark on their “Love Train” adventure. Photo courtesy of Camille Fortunato

However, Anthony has remained upbeat through it all and is steadfast in his mission to bring joy and compassion to the world. Several months ago, his parents whimsically imagined Anthony as the conductor of his very own train, making stops in all five boroughs during the month of February to spread love. Thanks to help from members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge and Naccarato Contracting, their vision actually became a reality!

“When they delivered the train car to Anthony, we just couldn’t believe it,” Fortunato said. “They did an amazing job and Anthony was so excited. We were all screaming with joy!”

Members of the Filippazzo family met up with Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Head of School Iphigenia Romanos (far right) and members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge outside Cebu Bar & Bistro during the AFG “Love Train” event Feb. 7. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

On Feb. 7, the “Love Train” made stops at local businesses and supporters like Floral Fantasy of Bay Ridge, owned by Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club board member Anthony Pennachio, and Cebu Bar & Bistro, where the Kiwanians meet regularly on Tuesday evenings. Fellow club members Sal Anelli, Frank Naccarato and Scott Palma gathered outside the popular eatery to welcome Anthony and his family to Bay Ridge.

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Head of School and Kiwanis suppoter Iphigenia Romanos was also there and enjoyed chatting with the family about their mission. She was even invited to sit inside the train car, which came complete with its very own bell that Anthony rang at each stop.

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Head of School Iphigenia Romanos (third from left) was pleased to sit inside the train car with Anthony Filippazzo and his family during their tour of Bay Ridge. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Other stops “on the avenue” included The Bookmark Shoppe, Elia Restaurant, RHF Brooklyn and Salty Dog Restaurant.

The train will continue to travel throughout the five boroughs all month long, according to Fortunato.

“We ask anyone who would like to ‘get on board’ to DM us and our train will travel to you!” she said. “We encourage all participants to be silly ‘on this ride’ as we stop for photo ops using fun and creative props — and then we ask everyone to please post and tag the pictures on their social media.”

For information on how you can “ride the train” and support AFG, send a direct message via Instagram @afresearchgrant.