Bonnies open season with two road wins

Under the direction of new manager Pete McCarthy, the Fontbonne varsity softball team kicked off the 2024 season with two big road wins in Queens.

Opening the schedule in Cunningham Park against rival St. Francis Prep, the Bonnies shook off winter’s rust to get an 8-3 win over the Terriers. Senior Laura Meoli took the mound for the Bonnies and showed the form that earned her a softball scholarship to Ohio’s Case Western Reserve University by mixing up her pitches and inducing ground balls. On the offensive side, freshman newcomer Sofia Mauro went 3-for-4, a feat that she would repeat in the following game against Monsignor McClancy.

The Bonnies congratulate pitcher Rebecca Dileo, center, after the team’s second win of the season, against McClancy.

Junior Rebecca Dileo took the mound to open against the McClancy Crusaders, giving up three runs on five hits for a 14-3 win that was called by the “mercy rule” in the fifth inning. Returning to the softball program after a two-year absence, senior Kristen Russo started the Bonnies’ scoring as she laced a two-run double into right field during her first at bat for a six-run rally in the top of the second inning. Another varsity newcomer, sophomore Kylie Mendez, also starred in the second inning, making the defensive play of the game to rob a home run to right center field with an over-the-shoulder catch on the dead run.