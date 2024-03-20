Borough’s St. Patrick’s march celebrates 49th year

Park Slope played host to the 49th Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 17.

The celebration started with Mass at Holy Name Parish at 10:30 a.m. followed by the parade, which started at Bartel-Prichard Square, Prospect Park West, at 1 p.m.

Paradegoers enjoy the festivities. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The festivities were attended by 6,000 people and featured bagpipers, music, marching bands, antique cars, Irish dancers and more.

The NYPD joined the march. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

A reception was held at Holy Name after the march.

Dancers perform during the march. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

This year’s grand marshal was attorney Gerard Keogh. His aides were Ray Aalbue, Deirdre O’Hea, Brian Laffey, Chris Hart, Randy Litz, Barbara Wasserman, Liam Flaherty and Maureen Byrne O’Neill.

Parade Chairperson Michelle Brennan-Conlon said marching on the streets of Brooklyn to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day never gets old.

Brooklyn Cyclones mascot Sandy the Seagull made his presence known. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It is so special when we can share our Irish culture, heritage and highlight the accomplishments of our own. St. Patrick smiled down on us with an exceptional day,” she said. “Each year the third Sunday in March is a Brooklyn reunion, so many people love meeting old friends and watching the parade together. it doesn’t make a difference if you are Irish, it’s always a great celebration.”

