Brooklyn’s Salaam Club in the new year: Inducts new, young members, focuses on founding theme of giving back

The Salaam Club, one of Brooklyn’s oldest Middle Eastern civic groups, held its second meeting of the year Feb. 28, at the Bay Ridge Center for Older Adults (15 Bay Ridge Avenue).

The gathering did not deviate much from the previous one that took place in January in terms of theme and objective (The club treasury report was discussed, as well as a number of events slated to take place, including its annual holiday gala scheduled for Dec. 7 at Russo’s On The Bay.).

Salaam Club President Joseph Elkallassy. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

However, what was unique, was that three new members — including two sons of the current president — were inducted before the crowd of approximately 40.

“New members are incredibly important; they are our lifeline,” explained President Joseph Elkallassy. “If you don’t have new blood, you cease to exist. And you want to pass the baton onto the youngsters.

Club member and former Salaam Club President Gregory Lutfey. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Salaam Club members’ average age is mid-50s, according to Elkallassy, but they are seeing more interest from people in their 20s these days.

“We’ve been in existence for 77 years, and want to keep going for another 100 years,” he said.

Andrew Elkallassy said he grew up around the Salaam Club.

“My dad’s been a member for years, and I thought it would be nice to be a part of it — to see familiar faces, get to know them on a different level, and bond with them,” Elkallassy, 30, noted.

John Abi-Habib chatting with a club member. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

His brother, Emile Elkallassy, pointed out that being a member, “is something great that I am happy to be part of.”

Why Salaam?

Former Brooklyn resident and Salaam Club member Gregory Lutfey, who now lives in New Jersey, has been part of the organization for more than 30 years.

“I was president from 2007 through 2008, and have to say that the Salaam Club is just a great bunch of guys,” Lutfey pointed out. “There are a variety of ages and backgrounds — and it brings a lot of civic-minded people in our community together.

Newly-minted members Emile Elkallassy (in dark shirt); Andrew Elkallassy (gray shirt); and Randy Haddad (wearing suit) — alongside Salaam Club fellows. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“We do a lot of good here — raising money for local charities, scholarships, and the like,” he continued. “And we’ve catapulted in the last five years in the amount of money that has been raised. Our holiday gala is our main annual fundraiser, where we usually raise between $50,000 and $100,000. The last two presidents really stepped it up.”

Members eating and drinking before the meeting. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Tony Tannousis has been a club member for the past five years, and is one of two trustees at Our Lady of Lebanon Cathedral. He is also the father of Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (64th District, representing a portion of Bay Ridge, and the eastern shore of Staten Island).

Club member Tony Tannousis. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“Why did I join the Salaam Club?” Tannousis asked rhetorically. “It’s really about the people, and what it is that they do for other people,” he said.

The Salaam Club was founded in 1945 by Lebanese and Syrian immigrants and diplomats to the United Nations based in Brooklyn. It was formed as a social and cultural fraternity of businessmen and professionals celebrating and honoring a proud heritage inherited from their forefathers.

Rita Makhlouf, vice president of Interaudi Bank/Friends of the Lebanese Franciscan Sisters. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

The Salaam Club Foundation was established in 2008. Its focus is to raise money to give back to communities in America and to those in need in the lands of its heritage.

The next Salaam Club meeting is slated to take place on March 27.