Burglar likes Army terminal

A man broke into the Brooklyn Army Terminal twice during the same week last month.

On Feb. 18 at 1 p.m., he entered the building at 140 58th St. through a freight elevator door and stole clothes from a store, cops said.

Two days later at 1:30 a.m., he broke into the building the same way, but it’s unknown whether he stole anything.

