Cold weather can’t quell amusement as parks open

It was a chilly but joyful Sunday as Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and Luna Park opened for the season.

The annual Coney Island Palm Sunday celebration started the morning off and included remarks by park owners, elected officials and community leaders.

The first ride of the year. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

The first 104 people on line at the Wonder Wheel rode for free, as did children from the Salt and Sea Mission food pantry.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City and other entertainers performed throughout the day.

The ribbon is cut outside Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park. Photo courtesy of Justin Brannan Facebook

In Luna Park, the Cyclone was christened with an egg cream. The first 97 visitors got a free egg cream and a free ride.

The first ride of the year. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

There was plenty of entertainment throughout the day. Photos courtesy of Luna Park