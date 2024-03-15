Contestants to vie for Miss Norway crown

It may not be as lavish as the Miss America Pageant, but Dyker Heights can boast hosting the beautiful annual Miss Norway of Greater New York Contest within the confines of this community.

On Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m., young ladies ages 17 to 26 and of Norwegian descent will have the opportunity to compete in the local pageant in the Arthur Nilsen Banquet Hall at the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center, 1250 67th Street. In addition to Miss Norway, the runner-up will also secure a tiara as Miss Heritage.

The judges will be looking for the contestants who best highlight the culture, tradition and values via their Norwegian heritage, and knowledge of the land of the Midnight Sun and Valley of the Fjords.

Miss Norway Ally Hesthag and Miss Heritage Hannah Nyquist. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

The event is sponsored by the Norwegian-American 17th of May Committee of Greater New York, which also conducts the popular and colorful 17th of May Parade to be held along Third Avenue and then over to Leif Ericson Park on Sunday, May 19. It will be the group’s 70th anniversary parade and the two pageant winners will be riding in convertibles.

If you are interested in attending the Miss Norway Pageant and Banquet, reserved tickets at $25 each are only available by contacting ArleneRutuelo@gmail.com.

Last year’s Miss Norway was Ally Hesthag and Miss Heritage was Hannah Nyquist.

***

Joseph Estrella, president of the Fort Hamilton High School Alumni Association, has announced that seven alumni members will be inducted into the School’s Hall of Fame. The Induction Brunch will take place at the El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave., on Sunday, April 28.

The inductees are Edwin Batiz, Class of 1982; John Christakos, 1986; Bobby Daquara, 1982; State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, 2003; Elliott Lamboy, 1988; Stella Porta, 1988; and Dr. Deeb Salem, 1962.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Tickets are $125 per person and may be purchased at https://fthhsalumniassociation.ticketspice.com/fhhs.